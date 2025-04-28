Yasin Ayari News: Scores in win

Ayari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory over West Ham United.

Ayari has alternated between a starter and a sub over the last 10 league games and buried his first goal within that span. He also accounted for at least one chance created for the first time in four outings and completed a minimum of 40 passes for the fifth time on the campaign.