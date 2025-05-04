Yassine Belkhdim News: Sets up goal on Sunday

Belkhdim assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Belkhdim assisted Jim Allevinah's winner in the 52nd minute, completing 23 passes and contributing defensively with five clearances, two tackles and an interception. Belkhdim has now contributed to two goals in the last three games-his only goal involvements this season.