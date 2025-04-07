Yassine Kechta News: Scores opener Sunday
Kechta scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Montpellier.
Kechta scored the opening goal of Sunday's match, an unassisted strike in the 3rd minute which took the early 1-0 lead. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in the last six matches. He tied a season high with three shots and added one chance created and two crosses before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Issa Soumare.
