Yassine Kechta News: Scores opener Sunday

Kechta scored the opening goal of Sunday's match, an unassisted strike in the 3rd minute which took the early 1-0 lead. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in the last six matches. He tied a season high with three shots and added one chance created and two crosses before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Issa Soumare.