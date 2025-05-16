Yaw Yeboah News: Scores off bench in win
Yeboah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.
Yeboah put the finishing touches on a resounding LAFC victory Wednesday over Seattle as he iced the match with the team's fourth goal just four minutes after coming on late in the second half. The goal marked a triumphant return to the pitch for the forward who had gone as an unused substitute across LAFC's previous five fixtures. In an active eight-minute substitute appearance, Yeboah scored the aforementioned goal while contributing two tackles (one won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort.
