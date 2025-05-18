Yehvann Diouf News: Busy night despite defeat

Diouf registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Lille.

Diouf faced a barrage of 21 shots from Lille and made three crucial saves to keep Reims in contention. Despite his efforts he could not prevent goals from Remy Cabella and Chuba Akpom which led to a 2-1 defeat. His performance showed resilience under pressure even as Reims struggled defensively. That said, the loss sends them into a critical playoff against Metz to decide which team will play in the top flight next season. Both legs will be played on May 21 and May 29 and Reims will have to make a choice since they face Paris in the French Cup final on May 24 between both matches.