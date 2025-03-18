Yehvann Diouf News: Untroubled in draw

Diouf made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brest.

Diouf earned a clean sheet Sunday without being forced into action as Reims played to a 0-0 draw versus Brest. The clean sheet marked the first for the keeper since December. Over his most recent five appearances (five starts), Including Sunday's performance, Diouf has turned aside 18 shots and made five clearances while conceding seven goals. His next challenge is likely to come March 29 when Reims host second-place Marseille.