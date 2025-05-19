Yeimar Gomez News: Imperious defensive performance

Yeimar Gomez generated one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Yeimar Gomez continually knocked back the Portland attacking effort Saturday, leading Seattle with 13 clearances as they earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away from home. The performance marked the central defender's third appearance this season in which he's registered double-digit clearances. Through 13 appearances (13 starts), Yeimar Gomez has contributed to three clean sheets and averaged 5.46 clearances per appearance.