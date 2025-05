Alvarez is out for Sunday's match against Valencia due to a thigh injury, accoridng to his club.

Alavrez is a late absentee from Sunday's squad list, with the defender suffering from a thigh injury. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, a change will be made, with Aitor Paredes or Andoni Gorosabel as possible replacements.