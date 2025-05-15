Fantasy Soccer
Yeremi Pino headshot

Yeremi Pino News: Assists on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Pino assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Leganes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Pino assisted Ayoze Perez's second goal in the 31st minute and also made a clearance and a tackle. However, Pino missed a decent chance in the 62nd minute. He has now been involved in four goals over the last five games, taking his season tally to nine goal contributions.

Yeremi Pino
Villarreal
