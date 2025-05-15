Yeremi Pino News: Assists on Wednesday

Pino assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Leganes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Pino assisted Ayoze Perez's second goal in the 31st minute and also made a clearance and a tackle. However, Pino missed a decent chance in the 62nd minute. He has now been involved in four goals over the last five games, taking his season tally to nine goal contributions.