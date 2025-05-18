Yeremi Pino News: Notches another assist

Pino assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Barcelona.

Pino would see an assist Sunday, finding Santi Comesana in the 50th minute to tie the game before their eventual win. This was his second straight match with an assist, now with five goal contributions in his past six appearances. This brings the 22-year-old to three goals and seven assists in 33 appearances this campaign.