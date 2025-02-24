Yerry Mina News: Leads backline in defeat

Mina had one tackle (zero won) and eight clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Juventus.

Mina led the defensive effort Sunday for a stingy Cagliari defensive unit, making a team-high eight clearances during his 90 minutes of play in their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus. The defender has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Cagliari's most recent six fixtures. Over that span, Mina has made nine interceptions, 40 clearances and five blocks while contributing to a single clean sheet.