Yerry Mina News: Nets on Sunday

Mina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Venezia.

Mina opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a header off Tommaso Augello's free kick. Mina also put in a strong defensive display, registering three tackles, three interceptions and three clearances. This was his first goal of the campaign, and over the last five games, he has totaled 25 clearances, 13 tackles and eight interceptions.