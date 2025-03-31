Yerson Mosquera Injury: Signs new deal
Mosquera signed a five-year contract with Wolves and is expected to return to training at the start of pre-season.
Mosquera extended his stay with Wolves and now also has an injury update, with training expected towards the end of the 2025/26 pre-season. The defender could be back in action some time in the first few months of the next season after working back from a knee surgery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now