Ylber Ramadani News: Scores off bench

Ramadani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Torino.

Since his last start, April 19 against Como, Ramadani has been sparsely used, logging 50 minutes across Lecce's next four games and sitting out two of them. Ideally for him, he can finish off his 2024-25 season strong, and that may just be the case with his game-winning goal Sunday. The win may have just helped Lecce escape relegation, and Ramadani has his first goal this season.