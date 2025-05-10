Fantasy Soccer
Yoane Wissa News: Goal streak ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Wissa registered five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Wissa logged a goal in each of his previous four appearances, so Brentford's latest game indicates the streak has come to an end. It was not without a valiant effort though, considering five shots is his most since Jan. 14. Since then, Wissa has recorded eight goals in 16 appearances.

