Yoane Wissa News: Keeps rolling despite loss
Wissa scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.
Wissa is on an absolute roll, with at least one goal contribution in five of the last six games and a total of seven goal contributions over that span. This was his fifth straight outing with multiple shots, and he has nine shots on target over that period.
