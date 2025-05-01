Yoane Wissa News: Scores in Thursday's win

Wissa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wissa scored a goal in the 70th minute Thursday, a strike assisted by Mark Flekken who recorded a rare assist by a goalkeeper. It marked his 16th goal of the season, six of which have come in his last nine matches. He played well on the defensive end too as he won three tackles, blocked two shots and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.