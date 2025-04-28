Yohei Takaoka News: Two saves in win
Takaoka had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Minnesota United.
Takaoka would have been disappointed not to earn a clean sheet during Sunday's win, but on the whole it was a nice showing from the goalkeeper. He stopped two of the three shots he faced and came away with yet another win. Takaoka is absolutely thriving behind a totally revitalized Vancouver defense.
