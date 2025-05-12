Yohei Takaoka News: Unfortunately concedes two, four saves

Takaoka conceded two goals and logged four saves during Vancouver's 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Football Club.

Unfortunately for Takaoka, his second save resulted in a rebound shot that Marco Delgado scored. Fewer than double-digit minutes later, Vancouver player Edier Ocampo fouled Ryan Hollingshead inside the Whitecaps' penalty box. The spot kick doubled their game's deficit. Takaoka later logged two saves, because of shots attempted by Denis Bouanga and Cengiz Under, to update his current season's high for the statistic.