Youri Tielemans Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Tielemans has received some unfortunate news, as he is now suffering from a muscle injury that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy. This will be a brutal blow while he is out, with the midfielder having yet to miss a match this season, bagging five goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. He will miss the next two games and will look to make a return in the season final against Manchester United on May 25, with Amadou Onana as a possible replacement while he is out.