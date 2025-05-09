Youri Tielemans Injury: Injury deemed minor

Tielemans' (strain) injury was deemed minor, according to manager Unai Emery. "We will test him again next week. It's a small injury and we will test him again next week. He's not available for tomorrow."

Tielemans will miss Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, but is hoping to return before the end of the season. The midfielder appears to be day-to-day and will have two more chances to return. Amadou Onana could take more minutes with Tielemans out.