Youri Tielemans Injury: Still out

Tielemans (strain) is out for Friday's match against Tottenham, accoridng to manager Unai Emery. "Youri tomorrow is not available."

Tielemans is still not yet fit from his strain and will miss out again, as he was ruled out to face Tottenham. This comes after he was expected to be checked this week, although he is likely to miss the rest of the season. He will hope this is the case, with only one game remaining in the season after Friday's contest.