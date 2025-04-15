Youri Tielemans News: Dominant in midfield

Tielemans assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton.

Tielemans was superb on Saturday as Aston Villa cruised to a 3-0 defeat over Southampton. In 90 minutes played, the 27 year old tallied one assist, created three chances, made 19 passes into the final third, and was accurate with all six of his long ball passes. Tielemans now has three straight games with an assist for Villa in all competitions, and they will hope he can extend that streak even further against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.