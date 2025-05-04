Youri Tielemans News: Scores decisive goal

Tielemans scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Fulham.

Tielemans scored the match's only goal in the 12th minute, heading in a corner from John McGinn that Bernd Leno could only deflect. He nearly doubled the lead with a long-range effort that was tipped over by the German keeper and was headed toward the top right corner. Tielemans controlled the midfield with two shots, three crosses, one tackle and one interception to help contain Fulham. The Belgian will look to contribute again Saturday against Bournemouth.