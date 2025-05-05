Youssouf Fofana Injury: Leaves Genoa tilt in first half

Fofana had one clearance in 28 minutes before subbing off in Monday's game versus Genoa due to a foot injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Fofana got stomped on by an opponent and bowed out after walking around gingerly for a few minutes. He'll take some tests to determine his availability for Friday's game versus Bologna. The coach inserted Rafael Leao, who had unusually started on the bench, after he got hurt, with Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek dropping deeper on the pitch.