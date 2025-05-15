Youssouf Fofana News: Starts in Coppa Italia final

Fofana (foot) got the nod and played 88 minutes in Wednesday's cup final versus Bologna.

Fofana was managed ahead of this game as he's been battling with a nagging foot injury. Unless the injury got worse, he'll be in the initial lineup over Ruben Loftus-Cheek versus Roma on Sunday. He has provided two helpers in his last five showings, notching six shots (zero on target), four key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and seven tackles (two won).