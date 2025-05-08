Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Youssouf Ndayishimiye headshot

Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Operation successful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Ndayishimiye (knee) has undergone a successful surgery on his ACL and will now start his recovery, according to his club.

Ndayishimiye is seeing a first good update following his ACL surgery, as the operation was successful. This is good news, with everything at this point going to plan, and his recovery will not start soon after. He will be out for a solid chunk of time due to the injury, likely to miss at least eight to nine months with the injury.

Youssouf Ndayishimiye
Nice
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now