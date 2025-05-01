Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Suffers ACL injury
Ndayishimiye (knee) suffered an ACL injury in Wednesday's training session and will miss several months to recover, the club announced.
Ndayishimiye will be out for about nine months depending on his recovery after suffering an ACL injury in Wednesday's training session. He has been an undisputed starter in the backline for Nice and his absence will increase playing time for Antoine Mendy and Moise Bombito.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now