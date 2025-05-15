Fantasy Soccer
Youssouf Sabaly headshot

Youssouf Sabaly Injury: Off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Sabaly was brought off injured during the first half of Thursday's clash with Rayo.

Sabaly made it 25 minutes before being forced off with an apparent injury. He was replaced by Aitor Ruibal, who would likely take on a larger role if Sabaly is out for any significant period of time. Sabaly's first chance to return will be a Sunday trip to Atleti, meaning he's a heavy doubt with such little time to recover.

Youssouf Sabaly
Betis
