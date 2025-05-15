Youssouf Sabaly Injury: Off injured

Sabaly was brought off injured during the first half of Thursday's clash with Rayo.

Sabaly made it 25 minutes before being forced off with an apparent injury. He was replaced by Aitor Ruibal, who would likely take on a larger role if Sabaly is out for any significant period of time. Sabaly's first chance to return will be a Sunday trip to Atleti, meaning he's a heavy doubt with such little time to recover.