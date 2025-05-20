Yuito Suzuki News: Signs with Freiburg

Suzuki has signed a contract with Freiburg, joining from Bondby IF, his new club announced. "Yuito possesses a unique blend of own-court danger and the ability to set up his teammates well. Thanks to his speed, versatility, and good technique, he will enrich our attacking game. We've been trying to sign Yuito for a very long time and are happy that it has finally worked out. Like many players in other leagues, he still has to get used to the increased intensity and specificities of Bundesliga matches. But it shouldn't take him too long." said board member Jochen Saier.

Suzuki has signed with SC Freiburg from Brondby IF. He began his professional career with Shimizu S-Pulse, later played for Strasbourg, and tallied 23 goals and 15 assists in 69 matches with Brondby. He made his debut for the Japan senior national team in June 2024 and will now discover the Bundesliga.