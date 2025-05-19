Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Deals with groin injury

Poulsen was forced off late in the match due to a groin injury after coming off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart in the season finale.

Poulsen sustained a groin injury late in Saturday's final match of the season after being on the pitch for less than 20 minutes. He will undergo scans in the coming days to know the extend of the issue and will look to recover in time for the start of the 2025-26 pre-season.