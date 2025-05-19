Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yussuf Poulsen headshot

Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Deals with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Poulsen was forced off late in the match due to a groin injury after coming off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart in the season finale.

Poulsen sustained a groin injury late in Saturday's final match of the season after being on the pitch for less than 20 minutes. He will undergo scans in the coming days to know the extend of the issue and will look to recover in time for the start of the 2025-26 pre-season.

Yussuf Poulsen
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now