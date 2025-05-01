Yves Bissouma News: Strong performance in Thursday's win

Bissouma registered four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-1 win versus Glimt.

Bissouma joined the starting XI Thursday with Lucas Bergvall (ankle) out with an injury. Bissouma helped stifle the Glimt attack and won four duels, intercepted one pass, won two tackles, made two clearances and blocked one shot on the defensive end. He also took a season-high four shots and created one chance on the attack. Given how well he played in the first leg, he may find his name in the starting XI again next Thursday even if Bergvall is available for selection.