Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Not fully fit yet

Aboukhlal (undisclosed) is not fully fit yet but is aiming to return against Lens, coach Carles Novell said in a press conference, according to Les Violets. "He's not at 100% yet. He's continuing to work individually and we hope to be able to count on him next weekend against Lens."

Aboukhlal is aiming to be fully fit for next Saturday's clash against Lens. He is still recovering from his injury and has been training only individually this week. Until he returns Joshua King is playing in his place behind Frank Magri.