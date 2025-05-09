Zakaria Aboukhlal Injury: Should be back against Lens

Aboukhlal (undisclosed) should be back against Lens on Saturday, coach Carles Novell said in the press conference. "Zakaria and Gaby should make their return in the squad tomorrow."

Aboukhlal appears fully recovered and trained with the team on Friday. He should be in the squad for Saturday's match against Lens. That said, some reports indicated he might be in conflict with his coach so his return to the starting XI even if fit seems unlikely at this time.