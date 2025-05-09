Fantasy Soccer
Zane Monlouis Injury: Training fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Monlouis (lower body) trained fully ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Monlouis trained partially last week and has made another improvement, with the defender joining team training Friday. This is good news ahead of Saturday's contest, as he could be considered an option. However, he will likely still need to pass some testing before he is confirmed fit.

