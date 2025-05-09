Zane Monlouis Injury: Training fully
Monlouis (lower body) trained fully ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Monlouis trained partially last week and has made another improvement, with the defender joining team training Friday. This is good news ahead of Saturday's contest, as he could be considered an option. However, he will likely still need to pass some testing before he is confirmed fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now