Zavier Gozo headshot

Zavier Gozo News: Five tackles in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Gozo had five tackles to go along with two shots (one on target) in Real Salt Lake's scoreless draw against Portland Timbers Wednesday.

The forward was unable to do much in the offensive third but chipped in defensively to ensure Real Salt Lake didn't concede a goal. Gozo has a favorable matchup Saturday though, with Colorado Rapids giving up 18 goals heading into their Wednesday contest with San Diego.

Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
