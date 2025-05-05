Fantasy Soccer
Zavier Gozo News: Three chances created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Gozo recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Gozo created three chances and sent in seven crosses during Saturday's loss. The forward was brilliant throughout Saturday's clash and was a major thorn in Vancouver's side. Gozo didn't come away with a goal contribution but that takes nothing away from an excellent all-around showing.

