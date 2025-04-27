Zeki Celik News: Pretty good against Inter

Celik registered two tackles (two won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Celik started for the fourth match in a row, over Mats Hummels for the third straight round, and, while he wasn't as busy as the other Roma defenders, he did his part in keeping the second consecutive clean sheet. He has totaled six crosses (one accurate), 14 tackles (nine won) and 14 clearances in four games since returning from injury.