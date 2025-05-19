Zeki Celik News: Solid versus Milan

Celik won one of four tackles and registered two interceptions, two clearances and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 victory against AC Milan.

Celik turned in a respectable shift and put together a full line defensively, but his side gave up one goal. He has tallied five crosses (one accurate), 13 tackles (eight won), four interceptions and three blocks in the last five matches. He has notched two or more clearances in his last 12 displays, amassing 46.