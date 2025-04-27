Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zinedine Ferhat headshot

Zinedine Ferhat News: Eight crosses, five corners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 4:44pm

Ferhat generated eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Lille.

For the first time since September, Ferhat has logged more than seven crosses in a Ligue 1 game. Among them were five corners, which updates his season high in the category. Even though Ferhat has an occasional flair for getting balls into the box, he remains without an assist this season. Overall, Ferhat's current form is contrary to that of his last Ligue 1 season, the 2020-21 campaign, in which his assist tally was 10.

Zinedine Ferhat
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now