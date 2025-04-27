Zinedine Ferhat News: Eight crosses, five corners

Ferhat generated eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Lille.

For the first time since September, Ferhat has logged more than seven crosses in a Ligue 1 game. Among them were five corners, which updates his season high in the category. Even though Ferhat has an occasional flair for getting balls into the box, he remains without an assist this season. Overall, Ferhat's current form is contrary to that of his last Ligue 1 season, the 2020-21 campaign, in which his assist tally was 10.