Zion Suzuki News: Concedes two in season finale

Suzuki conceded two goals in quick succession during the first half as Atalanta took a 2-0 lead. Despite that, he stayed composed and made two saves in the second half to keep Parma in the game. He finished his first Serie A season with 37 appearances, 100 saves, and seven clean sheets while helping Parma pull off a 3-2 comeback to secure survival during the season finale.