Zito Luvumbo Injury: Bows out against Venezia

Luvumbo had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in 57 minutes in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Venezia before exiting due to a muscular problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Luvumbo was peppy offensively during his time on the pitch and filled the stat line but quickly subbed off after signaling some discomfort early in the second half. Gianluca Gaetano substituted for him in this one. Nicolas Viola and Florinel Coman would also be options in his role if he were unavailable against Napoli next week.