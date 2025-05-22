Zito Luvumbo Injury: Unavailable against Napoli

Luvumbo (thigh) hasn't practiced in any capacity since leaving the Venezia game early, Cagliari announced.

Luvumbo has avoided particularly serious muscular problems but won't be able to recover for the season finale, closing it with two goals, two assists, 23 shots (four on target), 17 key passes and 65 crosses (eight accurate) in 26 matches (19 starts), down from his numbers from the previous campaign, also because he missed more time due to a pair of injuries. Florinel Coman, Nicolas Viola or Leonardo Pavoletti will replace him up front versus Napoli.