Zito Luvumbo News: Creates two chances in Udinese match

Luvumbo drew five fouls and had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Udinese.

Luvumbo was the main creative hub for his side and glided past the defenders at will, but his decision-making in the final third wasn't always on point. He has posted at least one cross in the last six fixtures, totaling 12 (three accurate) and adding four shots (two on target), three key passes and three tackles (two won), scoring and assisting once in such a stretch.