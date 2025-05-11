Zito Luvumbo News: Four crosses Saturday

Luvumbo generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Como.

Luvumbo recorded four crosses Saturday, the third time in his last four matches he has recorded four. He also created one chance and took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Gianluca Gaetano.