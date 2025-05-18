Fantasy Soccer
Zuriko Davitashvili News: Produces assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 12:01pm

Davitashvili assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Davitiashvili was as usual lively Saturday down St Etienne's attacking left flank. He placed two shots on target, had another attempt blocked and provided the assist for Dylan Batubinsika's goal. The Georgian has had a good season scoring nine and creating eight assists from 33 appearances (32 starts), he netted two and produced an assist from St Etienne's last four matches.

Zuriko Davitashvili
St. Etienne
