Zuriko Davitashvili News: Scores in 3-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Davitashvili scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg.

Davitashvili scored the team's only goal in the match, which was his eighth in the league campaign. It was the 24-year-old's first goal in the league campaign since January 12th. Davitashvili produced six crosses, but only one was accurate.

