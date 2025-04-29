Zuriko Davitashvili News: Scores in 3-1 defeat
Davitashvili scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg.
Davitashvili scored the team's only goal in the match, which was his eighth in the league campaign. It was the 24-year-old's first goal in the league campaign since January 12th. Davitashvili produced six crosses, but only one was accurate.
