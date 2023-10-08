DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 For Best NFL Player Prop Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Key divisional matchups highlight the schedule in NFL Week 5. You can add to the intensity of some of football's biggest rivalries with $200 in bonuses that you can use to make additional picks on the NFL player props by signing up today using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Introduced to celebrate the return of football season, this top sportsbook welcome offer enables you to collect bonus bets in two ways. In addition to earning $200 in bonus bets simply by making a first bet on DraftKings of just $5, signing up using the latest DraftKings Promo Code also qualifies you to claim an additional $150 in No Sweat bonus bets that can be used on select NFL gamedays.

Click the "Bet Now" link to start the sign-up process, and stake your claim $200 in bonus bets from one of America's top online PayPal betting sites.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 For Best NFL Player Prop Picks

If you have never had a DraftKings account, have reached the age of 21, and are present in a US state where online sports betting has been legalized and DraftKings is licensed to accept wager, you qualify to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promo codes by using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to start the sign-up process on the DraftKings registration portal. As part of this fast and easy registration process, you must provide your full name, email address, telephone number, and postal address, as well as your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

After your new DraftKings account has been verified and approved, you can easily make a first deposit using a number of different banking methods supported by DraftKings including major credit cards and PayPal.

Once your account on one of the top sports betting sites is funded, you can unlock $200 in bonus bets by making a first bet on DraftKings of just $5. Bonus bets will be instantly added to your account, and can be used to make additional NFL picks, as well as wagers on the NFL player props.

Register With DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 For Best NFL Player Prop Picks

As part of the welcome offer activated by the DraftKings Promo Code, you will receive four bonus bets valued at $50 each, which you can use to back your favorite players on Sunday's NFL player props.

In addition to instantly earning $200 bonus bets when you make a first bet of $5 on one of the top sports betting apps, the DraftKings Promo Code enables you to claim up to $150 in No Sweat bet tokens. When you opt in, you will receive three No Sweat tokens. One token can be used per NFL gameday, and when you make an NFL bet using a token, and that bet loses, you will receive a bonus bet equal to the value of the stake of your losing bet, up to a maximum of $50.

Bonus bets must be used within seven days, with any unused bonuses getting deleted from your account upon expiration.

Get $200 For Best NFL Player Prop Picks With The DraftKings Promo Code

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams renewing simmering rivalries in NFL Week 5. You can add to the excitement of this key AFC North matchup with a $200 betting bonus that you can use to make additional NFL player props wagers by signing up today using the DraftKings Promo Code.

This lucrative welcome offer won't last forever, so act now. Click the "Bet Now" link to sign up today, and make this weekend's NFL picks using the industry's most popular mobile NFL betting app.