FanDuel Kansas Promo Code: Use Link For $150 In Free Bets

The wait is over, Kansas! Legal online Kansas sports betting has arrived just in time for the 2022 NFL season. And to kick it all off, new users can get $150 in free bets when you bet $5 on any NFL betting market. Simply sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas account with the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code, bet $5, and get $150, win or lose.

Now is a great time to take advantage of this generous welcome offer from one of the best Kansas betting apps with the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code. To qualify for the FanDuel Promo Code offer, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in Kansas. If you check off those boxes, you are one step closer to $150 in free bets.

How Do I Claim The FanDuel Kansas Promo Code For $150 In Free Bets?

If you are ready to claim the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code for $150 in free bets, start by clicking on the direct sign-up link on this page. When you do this, you will be redirected to the FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas registration page.

During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter some basic personal information, including your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You will also be asked to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for verification purposes.The FanDuel Kansas Promo Code will be automatically applied when your new FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas account is created and verified.

You must then make an initial deposit of at least $10. After making your deposit, you can unlock the $150 in free bets from the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code by placing a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any open sports betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas.

Use FanDuel Kansas Promo Code For $150 In Free Bets At FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas

🎁 FanDuel Kansas Promo Code $150 in Free Bets 🖊️ FanDuel Kansas Welcome Bonus Get $150 in Free Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas 📆 Promotion Last Verified September 3, 2022

As long as you followed all of the steps detailed above, you will get your $150 in free bets with the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code within 72 hours of your qualifying $5 first bet's settlement.

When you get your $150 in free bets, they do not have to be used all at once, which is the case at many of the other best online sports betting sites. However, you must use your full free bet balance within 14 days to avoid expiration.

Since you do not have to use the full balance of your $150 in free bets all at one time, you can use your $150 in free bets from the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code any way you please. For example, once your bet selections are in your bet slip, you can then enter the amount of your free bet balance you want to stake. After you place your bet, your remaining free bet balance will be in your account until you use it or it expires.

Info On Free Bets From The FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

Free bets can be used on any open sports betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas with the exception of round robin bets and same-game parlay+ (SGP+) wagers. When any wagers you make with your FanDuel Kansas Promo Code free bets are graded as winners, the stake of your free bet will not be included in your payout. And while you cannot withdraw or cash out your free bet balance, any winnings accumulated from your FanDuel Kansas Promo Code free bets can be instantly withdrawn without any additional playthrough requirement.

Sign up with the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code for $150 in free bets or select from one of the many other top Kansas promo codes to bet on the NFL today.