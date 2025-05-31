Abraham Toro News: Stays hot in win

Toro started at first base and went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

First base has been chaotic since Triston Casas (knee) suffered a season-ending injury, but Toro seemingly has made a case for himself. He's gone 14-for-42 (.333) with three home runs, four doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored over the last 12 games. However, the Red Sox intend to experiment with Kristian Campbell at first base for at least one game during the weekend series in Atlanta.